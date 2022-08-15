Military-technical cooperation stable amid anti-Russia sanctions, arms exporter says

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. The system of military-technical cooperation has demonstrated its stability and consistency amid sanctions against Russia and partner countries, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian arms export agency Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev said on Monday.

"Amid a new world order being established, a package of anti-Russia sanctions, as well as threats of secondary sanctions against our partner countries the system of military-technical cooperation has demonstrated its stability and sustainability. We have really shown the status of a reliable partner," he said at a plenary session of the Army 2022 international military-technical forum.

Mikheyev also noted the role of Russia’s industry, which provided no grounds for interruption of supplies within the framework of execution of this year’s Russian contracts.