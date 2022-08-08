Ukraine’s military strikes Kherson bridge by HIMARS rocket systems, official says

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military again struck the Antonovka Bridge across the Dnieper River in Kherson, using HIMARS rocket systems, Kirill Stremousov, a deputy head of the region’s military-civilian administration, told TASS on Monday.

"These were HIMARS. That’s for certain," he said, replying to a corresponding question.

The official said earlier on Monday that the Kiev regime had delivered a new strike on the bridge, damaging the equipment of construction workers who were recovering the ferry after the bombardments by the Ukrainian military. The traffic across the bridge planned to restart on August 10 was being delayed, he said.

The Antonovka Bridge is the sole motorway link between Kherson on the western bank of the Dnieper River and the part of the Kherson Region situated on the opposite bank. The Ukrainian military repeatedly struck the bridge by US-made HIMARS rocket systems, damaging the motorway ferry.

The Kherson Region authorities first limited traffic across the bridge, banning freight transportation. However, the traffic was completely banned after the Kiev regime’s strike overnight to July 27. As the region’s military-civilian administration said, the bridge plays no role from the military standpoint and only complicates’ the life of civilians.