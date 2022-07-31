Russian defense chief highlights Navy’s role in ensuring national security

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian Navy personnel continue to successfully protect national security, demonstrating excellent skills and coherence, Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said in a message on Navy Day.

"Navy personnel continue to clearly demonstrate excellent naval skills and coherence, successfully achieving goals related to ensuring the security of the state," the message reads.

Shoigu expressed gratitude to Navy veterans for taking an active part in educating the younger generation and preserving the proud traditions of their legendary predecessors.

The Russian defense chief also extended his congratulations to naval servicemen, staff members of shipyards and dockyards, military bases, research organizations and defense enterprises.

Russia celebrates Navy Day on the last Sunday of July based on a presidential decree dated May 31, 2006. St. Petersburg and Kronstadt will host the Main Naval Parade on July 31, which will bring together 36 combat ships and gunboats, four submarines, seven sailing ships, 42 aircraft and also over 3,500 troops. Naval parades will also be held in Vladivostok, Severomorsk, Kaspiysk, Novorossiysk and Baltiysk.