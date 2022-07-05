Russian army getting all necessary supplies during Ukraine operation, deputy PM says

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Russian army is receiving all the necessary supplies during its special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Tuesday.

"Russia’s special military operation has been going on for four months amid enormous sanctions pressure. All this time, our army has been receiving all the necessary supplies as enterprises continue their work uninterrupted," he pointed out at a plenary meeting of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament).

"In order to ensure weapons and ammunition supplies, there is a need to streamline the performance of the defense industry and enterprises involved in cooperation chains, which is what the government’s amendments are aimed at," the deputy prime minister added.