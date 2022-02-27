Right sector extremists in Mariupol terrorize civilians - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Right Sector extremists (the organization is outlawed in Russia) from Ukraine’s Lvov Region have been terrorizing local civilians in Mariupol, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a news briefing on Sunday.

"In Mariupol, Right Sector militants from the Lvov Region have been terrorizing local civilians. They deploy armored vehicles and artillery pieces in residential areas, using the local civilian population as a human shield," Konashenkov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 said in an early morning televised address he had launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans for an occupation of Ukrainian territories. The sole purpose is the country’s demilitarization and denazification. The Russian Defense Ministry has said that its forces are not attacking cities, its main targets being military infrastructures. The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said.