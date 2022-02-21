Minsk, Moscow cooperation in military sphere is of strategic nature — Defense Ministry

MINSK, February 21. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and Belarus in the military sphere is of a strategic nature, it plays a major role in ensuring the military security of the republic, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Monday meeting with Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov.

"The Belarusian Defense Minister noted that cooperation in the military sphere between Belarus and Russia is of a strategic nature, is an essential part of the entire spectrum of bilateral and multilateral relations and also plays a key role in the system of ensuring military security of the Republic of Belarus," the ministry’s press service noted.

In a meeting, Khrenin and Gryzlov analyzed the current state of cooperation, discussed prospective areas for further cooperation "taking into account national interests and priorities," the Belarusian Defense Ministry added, stressing that the sides affirmed their readiness for further cooperation in fields of mutual interest.