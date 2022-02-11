Russian, Belarusian fighters intercept intruder aircraft in joint military drills

MINSK, February 11. /TASS/. Russian Su-35S fighters and Belarusian Su-30SM fighter jets practiced intercepting intruder aircraft during flights near Baranovichi in the Brest Region of Belarus in the Union Resolve 2022 joint drills, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"In the air, the pilots practiced several elements: intercepting an intruder aircraft and conducting an aerial battle," the ministry said in a statement.

The Union Resolve 2022 Russia-Belarus joint drills are running on Belarusian territory on February 10-20. The participating troops are practicing fighting and repelling external aggression, countering terrorism and protecting the interests of the Union State.

As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, during the joint drills, the troops will practice reinforcing the state border in potential areas of the illegal penetration of armed gangs into the territory of Belarus and shutting down channels of the supply of arms, munitions and other means that can be used for destabilizing the situation in the country, eliminating outlawed armed gangs and enemy subversive and reconnaissance groups.

The troops are practicing their joint operations at the Domanovsky, Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brestsky and Osipovichsky training grounds in Belarus. The Baranovichi, Luninets, Lida and Machulishchi airfields are also involved in the drills.