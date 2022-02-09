CSTO to respond promptly if Armenia’s official request comes — deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will promptly help Armenia if an official request comes, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said on Wednesday at a conference titled ‘Collective Security in a New Era: Experience and Prospects of the CSTO’ held by the Valdai Discussion Club.

"No doubt, we will be able to offer the same prompt and swift response to a corresponding officially supported request from our ally," he said.

The diplomat emphasized that the commitments of allies would be met if necessary.

"As you have understood, we can quickly consider [requests] when we see the criticality, scale and tempo of a certain process," he said referring to the events in Kazakhstan as an example, pointing out that they took place during the festive period which does not have "the most work-like rhythm."

CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas added that he had no doubts about Russia’s ability to respond promptly to Armenia’s request if a formal application is received.

"That is what is written in our main agreement, and believe me, unless there is such understanding or such confidence, the organization simply will not exist," he assured.