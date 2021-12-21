Russian nuclear trifecta modernization level highest in history, defense minister says

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The level of modernization of the Russian nuclear trifecta is currently at the highest level in its history and stands at 89.1%, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the Ministry’s enlarged board meeting.

"The large-scale and dedicated work […] resulted in the highest level of nuclear trifecta modernization in its entire history — 89.1%," Shoigu said.

The Minister noted that the refurbishment of the Russian Strategic Rocket Forces continues.

"The Strategic Rocket Forces have completed the refurbishment of the first rocket regiment of Avangard rocket systems with intercontinental ballistic missiles, armed with hypersonic gliding cruise warheads. Two more rocket regiments have been put on duty equipped with the first Yars rocket systems," Shoigu said.

He noted that naval and air components of the nuclear trifecta are being upgraded as well.

"The air strategic nuclear forces have been equipped with four upgraded Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers. The Navy received another Borey-A submarine nuclear cruiser, armed with Bulava ballistic missiles," Shoigu said.

The Minister noted that the newest nuclear weapons are being commissioned simultaneously with the modernization of infrastructure.

"This year, 690 high-tech objects were constructed," he concluded.