Russia’s Strategic Missile Force to get over 20 ICBM launchers next year — defense chief

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Over 20 launchers with Yars, Avangard and Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) will go on combat alert in Russia’s Strategic Missile Force next year, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s enlarged board meeting on Tuesday.

"The priority tasks for 2022 in the rearmament area are to place 21 launchers with the Yars, Avangard and Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles on combat duty in the Strategic Missile Force," the defense chief specified.

In 2022, there are plans to deliver two Tupolev Tu-160M strategic missile-carrying bombers to the airborne strategic nuclear forces, accept the Borei-A-class nuclear-powdered underwater cruiser Generalissimus Suvorov for service in the Navy and hand over five battalion sets of the S-400 ‘Triumf’ anti-aircraft missile system to the Aerospace Force, Shoigu said.

Next year, the Russian ground forces, the Airborne Force and the Navy’s coastal defense troops are set to receive over 1,000 items of advanced armor and artillery systems, he said.

"The Aerospace Force and the Navy will get 257 new and upgraded aircraft," the defense chief said.

As the Russian defense minister specified, in 2022 the Russian Navy will get five submarines, 11 surface ships, three combat boats and two coastal defense missile systems.