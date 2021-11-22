Helicopters of Russia CEO lauds Mi-28NEs, Ka-52s as top-notch rotorcraft

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The Ka-52 Alligator and Mi-28-NE combat attack helicopters have features and armaments that would meet the demands of any foreign customer, Andrei Boginsky, CEO of Helicopters of Russia, told TASS in an interview.

The Ka-52 can be ship-based, has folding rotor blades and folding stub wings for compact stowage, while the Mi-28NE Night Hunter has some other features that the Ka-52 doesn’t, he noted.

‘’These are the two best air vehicles in its class,’’ he said. Between them, ‘’they will meet the requirements of any demanding customer, depending on a mission’s assignments and goals,’’ he said.

The Mi-28NE made its international debut at the Dubai Airshow hosted in the UAE, becoming one of its highlights. This modification of the Night Hunter had never been demonstrated at foreign exhibitions before. In addition, the Ka-52 was displayed at the Dubai Airshow for the first time. The rotorcraft took part in the airshow’s flying program where they exhibited their advanced aerobatics and maneuvering capabilities used in air combat.

The Mi-28NE helicopter is designed to destroy air-based targets, battle tanks and armored vehicles. The rotorcraft can also be used for surveillance and patrolling. The Mi-28NE armaments include a movable 30mm cannon, three types of antitank guided missiles with ranges of 6 to 10 kilometers, guided air-to-air missile, two types of nonguided missiles and air bombs with a caliber of up to 500 kilograms. It has enhanced survivability, featuring armored-glass cockpit windows. The helicopter is efficient for missions in a hot climate as it runs a new exhaust infra-red suppression system and an engine air particle separator.

The Ka-52 attack helicopter is a new-generation combat vehicle designed to destroy battle tanks, armored and unarmored vehicles, personnel and enemy helicopters under any weather conditions and at any time of the day.