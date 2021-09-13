Remote minelayer, heavy flamethrower first used together in Zapad exercise

MULINO, /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Russia's military, for the first time, tested a new tactic of using in tandem the ISDM remote minelaying engineering system and mobile groups of heavy flamethrowers TOS-1A in the main phase of the joint strategic exercise Zapad-2021 at the Mulino proving ground in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

"Two mobile groups of ten heavy flamethrowers TOS1A Solntsepyok were employed to inflict losses on the advancing forces of a hypothetical enemy. A combination of explosions of uncontrolled unguided missiles with thermobaric warheads and a minefield planted by the ISDM remote-controlled minelaying engineering system Zemledeliye created a high-temperature fire-field and a zone of high pressure in the way of advancing enemy forces, thus maximizing the losses of the hypothetical enemy and stopping its further movement," the Defense Ministry told the media on Monday.

The heavy flamethrower TOS-1A Solntsepyok is meant to provide fire support for infantry and armor, destroy enemy manpower, and both sheltered and unsheltered fire emplacements in different types of offensive and defensive operations, and also damage light armored and transport vehicles.

Zemledeliye is basically similar to multiple rocket systems. It fires solid propellant projectiles carrying different types of landmines. Remote minelaying has a number of advantages. Minefields can be laid very fast, in particular, in hard-to-access areas. The mines are capable of self-deactivation or self-elimination at a pre-set moment, which allows for the prompt removal of minefields when the combat operations are over.