US scheme to deploy facilities in Central Asia further destabilizes situation — minister

DUSHANBE, July 28. /TASS/. After NATO’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, the United States is trying to create its own logistics structures in a number of Central Asian countries for the subsequent deployment of its facilities and bases, thereby posing a danger to the region’s stability, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"The hasty withdrawal of foreign contingents [from Afghanistan] has triggered a further escalation of military and political tension and an upsurge in combat operations. Meanwhile, the Americans are more concerned over the possibility of creating new transit routes and logistics structures in Central Asian states, and deploying their military bases and facilities there," Shoigu said at a meeting of the defense chiefs from the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Russian military command is aware of such attempts, Shoigu stressed.

"We believe that this will not lead to anything good and may only cause the alliance’s long-term presence in the region and further instability," Russia’s defense chief stressed.

In this situation, "it is vitally important to hold constant consultations between our countries to prevent any destabilizing processes from spilling over into the territories of the SCO member states," Shoigu emphasized.

"We welcome any international initiatives for assisting a political settlement to the Afghan conflict," the Russian defense chief said.