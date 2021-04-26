Over 70,000 troops wrap up large-scale drills in Urals, Siberia and Volga area

YEKATERINBURG, April 26. /TASS/. Over 70,000 troops participated in a final combat readiness inspection after the winter training period that ended in 15 Russian regions in the Urals, Siberia and the Volga area, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Monday.

"The forces and troops involved in the final inspection have started to return to their permanent bases. The exercise brought together 70,000 personnel and over 15,000 various weapon systems. The final combat readiness check after the winter training period that ran on the territory of 15 regions of the Urals, Siberia and the Volga area is over," the press office said in a statement.

The combat readiness inspection was carried out under the direction of Central Military District Commander Colonel-General Alexander Lapin. The troops practiced measures to redeploy mobile elements of the command and control system and conduct marches to the designated areas. Special attention was paid to improving the use of reconnaissance/strike systems as part of missile troops and artillery units, aircraft and reconnaissance means, the statement says.

The inspection of the troops’ combat skills proved their ability to accomplish designated tasks. The final results of the combat readiness check will be summed up at the next meeting of the District’s Military Council, the press office said.

The Central Military District is the largest in Russia. It is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.