Russia, Mongolia to hold Selenga-2021 anti-terror drills in October

ULAN-UDE, March 11. /TASS/. The Selenga Russian-Mongolian military drills will take place in October this year, the press office of Russia’s Eastern Military District told TASS on Thursday.

"The first conference for planning the Selenga-2021 joint Russian-Mongolian military drills was held via a video link from the headquarters of the Eastern Military District in Khabarovsk. The maneuvers are scheduled to take place in early October at a training ground in Mongolia," the press office said.

During the negotiations, the sides agreed the scenario, the timeframe and the place of the drills, medical and logistics provision and the procedure for the movement of the Russian contingent’s units from the embarkation station to the training ground on the territory of Mongolia and back, it said.

"In the course of further planning conferences, the sides will discuss a plan of cultural and recreational measures devoted to the centenary of the Mongolian Armed Forces. The jubilee will be celebrated in 2021," the press office noted.

In 2020, the Selenga international military maneuvers were held in an altered format over the coronavirus pandemic and the troops practiced tasks solely on their territory: simultaneously at the Burduny training ground in Buryatia in Eastern Siberia and at the Doytym An practice range in Mongolia. The command and control was exercised from the Burduny training ground, for which purpose 12 Mongolian officers arrived there.

The Selenga joint Russian-Mongolian drills are aimed at fighting international terrorism. During the drills, the troops of both countries practice eliminating notional illegal armed formations, using various tactical techniques.