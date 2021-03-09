Troops in central Russia to hold six international drills this year

YEKATERINBURG, March 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Military District will hold 23 joint international events in 2021, including six drills with foreign countries, Central Military District Commander Colonel-General Alexander Lapin said on Tuesday.

"Overall, we will hold twenty-three joint measures this year, including six international drills. The Peace Mission-2021 anti-terror exercise will be the main event of the troops’ joint training," the general said.

The anti-terror exercise will be held jointly with Central Asian states, the Central Military District’s press office specified.

Representatives of the armed forces of Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan earlier held the first round of consultations and discussed the timeframe of the Peace Mission -2021 exercise, its scenario, the structure of the command’s headquarters and the united command of the coalition force grouping.

The Peace Mission-2021 anti-terror command and staff drills will run at a proving ground of Russia’s Central Military District in summer.

The Central Military District is the largest in Russia. It is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.