Patrol mission in Syria not fully completed due to Mi-35 helicopter’s emergency landing

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. A patrol mission in Syria’s al-Hasakah governorate was not fully completed because an emergency landing of a Russian Mi-35 helicopter, Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Sunday.

"The aerial patrol mission was not fully completed. During the mission, a Mi-35 made an emergency landing due to technical failures," he said.

Russia’s defense ministry said earlier on Sunday that a Mi-35 helicopter on a patrolling mission in Syria’s al-Hasakah governorate made an emergency landing due to technical failures. The crew was immediately taken to the airfield by a rescue team. The pilots are intact. According to the crewmembers, the helicopter did not come under fire.