Some 9,000 refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh since November 14

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Some 9,000 refugees have returned from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh accompanied by Russian peacekeepers since November 14, the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper informed.

"The Russian Defense Ministry informs that since November 14, some 9,000 refugees have returned to Nagorno-Karabakh. In the first days, their amount did not surpass couple hundred people, but now, thousands of those wishing to return home are arriving at the gathering spot in Yerevan," the paper said.

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry informed that 1,400 people had returned to Stepanakert accompanied by Russian peacekeepers. On Saturday, 1,100 refugees returned to the area.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, units of the 15th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade form the bulk of the peacekeeping force. Russian observation posts have been set up along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin Corridor connecting Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. The peacekeeping operation command is located in Stepanakert. Round-the-clock monitoring of the situation is organized.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.