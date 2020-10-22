Russian intel chief says discussed security issues with Belarusian president

MINSK, October 22. /TASS/. Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin has said that issues related to ensuring the security of Russia and Belarus were discussed at his meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday.

"A fairly detained conversation with Alexander Grigorievich [Lukashenko] concerning the issues of allied relations between Russia and Belarus, the need to concentrate efforts on ensuring the security of our countries and the Union State took place," he told reporters after the meeting with the Belarusian leader.

Naryshkin noted that issues related to strengthening cooperation in various fields had been discussed. "Not only cooperation between the special services, the intelligence services of our countries, but also the development of economic and military-political cooperation," he said.

"In recent years, we have used the analytical potential of our services to a great extent and are helping each other. Moreover, we draft some documents together with an analysis of the situation in a certain hotspot of tension of the world," Naryshkin noted.

He added that the two countries’ special services exchanged intelligence information on countering international terrorism. "We are interested in everything related to the transit of terrorists, channels for obtaining financial resources, plans of terrorist organizations, individual groups, the plans they are hatching in relation to Belarus, the Russian Federation. This is a very active area of cooperation," he stressed.