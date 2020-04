Advanced nuclear-powered sub Knyaz Vladimir to be delivered to Russian Navy by late June

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarine Rostov-on-Don has embarked on its deployment in distant waters and will soon join the Russian Navy’s permanent Mediterranean task force, a source in the domestic defense industry told TASS on Monday.

"The Rostov-on-Don has set off for its long-distance deployment to the Mediterranean Sea. The submarine is expected to transit the Black Sea straits this evening," the source said.