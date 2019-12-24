Russian Black Sea Fleet corvette, coastal defense troops destroy enemy warship in drills

SEVASTOPOL, December 24. /TASS/. The crew of the missile corvette Orekhovo-Zuyevo and the teams of Bal and Bastion coastal defense systems destroyed a notional enemy’s warship in Black Sea drills, the press office of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet reported on Tuesday.

"The Black Sea Fleet held the joint drills of naval forces and coastal defense anti-ship missile systems to repel a notional enemy’s strike and eliminate its surface ship. The drills involved the crew of the small missile ship Orekhovo-Zuyevo and the combat teams of Bal and Bastion coastal defense anti-ship missile systems," the Fleet’s press office said in a statement.

Under the drills’ scenario, the corvette Orekhovo-Zuyevo detected a notional enemy’s warship, which was capable of delivering missile strikes against the Black Sea Fleet’s infrastructural facilities. During the training exercise, the enemy warship notionally fired cruise missiles towards the coastline. The personnel of the Orekhovo-Zuyevo’s air defense combat posts employed anti-aircraft artillery and intercepted the missiles while the Bal and Bastion combat teams destroyed the notional enemy’s warship.

The training battle was held with electronic missile launches.

Bastion and Bal coastal defense systems

The Bastion coastal defense system with the standardized Yakhont (Oniks) supersonic homing anti-ship cruise missile is designated to strike various types of surface ships operating as part of amphibious assault formations, convoys, surface action and carrier strike groups, and also sole ships and radar-contrast land targets under intensive fire and electronic counter-measures.

The Bal coastal defense system with the Kh-35 anti-ship missile is designated to control territorial waters and straits, defend naval bases, other coastal facilities and infrastructure and areas vulnerable to amphibious assaults. The coastal defense missile system is capable of operating in any weather conditions, day and night, with its full autonomous guidance after launches, under an enemy’s intensive fire and jamming.