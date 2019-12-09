Black Sea Fleet coastal defense troops strike enemy naval targets in Crimea drills

"The personnel of the Black Sea Fleet’s Bastion and Bal anti-ship coastal defense missile systems are holding planned drills at combat training ranges in Crimea in interaction with mobile coastal naval and air reconnaissance systems to practice the skills of delivering missile strikes against surface targets while deploying from the march," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The personnel of Bastion and Bal coastal defense missile systems are delivering strikes against enemy naval targets in Crimea drills, the press office of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet reported on Monday.

The teams of firing batteries are practicing deployment of their military hardware on various terrain and positions. They are sharpening the skills of performing a march, deploying their systems and changing their location and battlefield posture after delivering missile strikes, the statement says.

The exercise aims to detect surface targets, issue target acquisition data and prepare missile systems for delivering strikes against an enemy force, the press office said.

Bastion and Bal coastal defense systems

The Bastion coastal defense system with the standardized Yakhont (Oniks) supersonic homing anti-ship cruise missile is designated to strike various types of surface ships operating as part of amphibious assault formations, convoys, surface action and carrier strike groups, and also sole ships and radar-contrast land targets under intensive fire and electronic counter-measures.

The Bal coastal defense system with the Kh-35 anti-ship missile is designated to control territorial waters and straits, defend naval bases, other coastal facilities and infrastructure and areas vulnerable to amphibious assaults. The coastal defense missile system is capable of operating in any weather conditions, day and night, with its full autonomous guidance after launches, under an enemy’s intensive fire and jamming.