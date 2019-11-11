Over 700 latest AK-12 assault rifles arrive for commandos in Russia’s south

"A batch of more than 700 latest Kalashnikov AK-12 assault rifles has arrived for a special operations unit of the Southern Military District stationed in the Krasnodar Region," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Over 700 latest Kalashnikov AK-12 assault rifles have arrived for special operations forces stationed in the Krasnodar Region in Russia’s south, the press office of the Southern Military District reported on Monday.

The special operations personnel will now carry out check fire and maintenance of the new weapons, the statement says.

The Kalashnikov Group plans to deliver 112,500 AK-12 assault rifles to Russian troops by 2021. The deliveries started in December 2018.

The AK-12 features improved ergonomics compared to the previous AK-74M and AKM versions. The upgrade has increased the accuracy of fire and extended the assault rifle’s barrel life. The AK-12 chambered for 5.45mm rounds was developed by the Kalashnikov Group under the Ratnik program as an element of the advanced soldier’s combat outfit and was accepted for service in late 2018.