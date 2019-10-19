Serbia could not have rearmed its military without Russia’s help — Vucic

BELGRADE, October 19. /TASS/. Serbia could not have rearmed its military without Russia’s help and support, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in a joint address with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Saturday, TASS reported.

"At today’s parade, we showcased a part of the arsenal. I am so thankful to Prime Minister Medvedev that he noticed that enormous difference between our present-day combat readiness and that of past days. Thanks to your help, we started from scratch, from one MIG-29, to acquire 14 MIG jets. We have bought 19 new helicopters, since not a single had been bought over the previous 40 years. It proves what fast progress Serbia is making, but we could not have done it without your help and support. Thank you very much for that," Vucic said.

The Serbian president stressed that Belgrade was upgrading its Armed Forces "not against anyone, but to defend freedom, the country and people.".