Russian sub strikes targets with Kalibr cruise missiles in Black Sea test-fire

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The submarine Kolpino performed a live-fire exercise in the Black Sea, launching Kalibr cruise missiles, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The crew of the Black Sea Fleet’s submarine Kolpino fired Kalibr missiles against a coastal and a naval target at combat training ranges in the Black Sea. The sub launched the missiles from its submerged position," the press office said.

The missiles successfully hit the targets "located on the coast in the area of the Opuk practice range and at one of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval training ranges," the Defense Ministry said.