Special forces eliminate enemy subversive groups in Volga area drills

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The commandos of Russia’s Central Military District eliminated a notional enemy’s subversive groups in non-residential buildings during drills in the Samara Region in the Volga area, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

Under the drills’ scenario, reconnaissance squads detected the enemy force in abandoned buildings. The commandos were assigned the task of launching a swift raid on several such buildings and capturing the ringleaders of armed groups alive.