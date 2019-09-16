Russia, India discuss production localization of S-400 components - Rostec chief

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi are discussing an issue of production of Russia’s S-400 air defense systems components in India, CEO of Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov said in an interview with business daily RBC.

"Yes, we are discussing the localization with India," Chemezov said when asked whether the production of S-400 components in India was possible.

The Rostec head reminded that Russia had already sold licenses to India for Su-30 combat aircraft, T-90 tank, while "BrahMos missile were developed jointly with them, on their territory and in collaboration with their scientists."

New Delhi announced its intention to acquire Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile systems back in 2015. The delivery contract worth $5.43 billion was signed during the visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to India last year.

The deal infuriated Washington, which is threatening to impose sanctions on the states that are acquiring weapons and military hardware from Russia. However, India says it does not intend to give up the deal for the purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense missile systems.

The S-400 ‘Triumf’ is the most advanced long-range air defense missile system that went into service in Russia in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.