Russian, Egyptian military train air cooperation during Central Russia drills

RYAZAN, August 23. /TASS/. Military transport aviation crews of Russia and Egypt on Friday practiced the landing of tactical airborne assault groups as part of the Defenders of Friendship 2019 exercise currently being held near the Central Russian city of Ryazan, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press service said.

"On August 23, as part of training a coalitional Russain-Egyptian-Belaruasian tactical group for the active phase of the joint exercise, participants practiced cooperation between air crews of the Russian and Egyptian military transport aviations. During the practical exercises, an airdrop operation involving over 100 people and Il-76md, S-130 Hercules and CASA S-295 aircraft, was carried out," the press service said.

The active phase of the Defenders of Friendship 2019 exercise, during which personnel and military equipment will be airdropped for an operation against simulated illegal armed groups, will be held in the Central Russian region of Ryazan on August 26-28.