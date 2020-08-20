Russia’s coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V gives at least 2-year protection - research center

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Developers of the Russian coronavirus vaccine dubbed Sputnik V expects the injection to protect from the virus for at least two years, Director of Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry Alexander Gintsburg said Thursday.

"We have all grounds to say that <…> the vaccine <…> will <…> protect the vaccinated people from this agent, COVID-19, for at least two years and possible even longer," he told an online briefing dedicated to Sputnik V, the first coronavirus vaccine registered in the world.

At the same time, Gintsburg clarified that the final data will become clear after the vaccine’s effect is monitored for some time.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine named Sputnik V and developed by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian health ministry. The injection passed clinical trials in June-July. The vaccine is based on an already known platform that was used to create a number of other injections. On August 15, the national health ministry said that the vaccine production had begun.