Lukashenko heads to Russia to meet with Putin

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is on his way to Moscow, where he will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later on Friday, according to the Pool of the First Telegram channel, close to the Belarusian presidential press service.

"Alexander Lukashenko is heading to the Russian Federation for a working visit. A meeting with Vladimir Putin will take place today. Plans are that the heads of state will discuss the key issues on the agenda of Belarusian-Russian cooperation, the situation in the region and the world," it said.