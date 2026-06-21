Israel eliminates Islamic Jihad commander, Hamas radical in Gaza — IDF

TEL AVIV, June 21. /TASS/. The Israeli military has eliminated an Islamic Jihad commander and a Hamas radical in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"The IDF and ISA (Israeli Security Agency - TASS) struck in the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Zaki Youssef Mahmoud Abu Mustafa, the Nukhba commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.," it said. "In an additional strike, the terrorist Mohammed Osama Abd al-Aziz Saba al-Eish, a Hamas Nukhba terrorist, was eliminated."

According to the IDF, Abu Mustafa "infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7th massacre and took part in the abduction" of an Israeli hostage. "In recent months, Abu Mustafa played a significant role in rebuilding the terrorist organization's military capabilities in the Gaza Strip, in violation of the ceasefire agreement. <…> Due to his recent activities and the immediate threat he posed to IDF troops, Abu Mustafa was eliminated in a precise strike," the IDF said.

"Al-Eish attempted to advance training and instruction for the organization's terrorists and worked to recruit additional terrorists to the organization," it added.