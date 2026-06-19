Israel attacks dozens of Hezbollah targets in southern, eastern Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, June 19. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced that they struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon in response to repeated ceasefire violations by the radicals.

"In response to repeated and flagrant violations by Hezbollah, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck 80 targets and killed dozens of Hezbollah terrorists. Recently, in response to repeated ceasefire violations, the IDF attacked two Hezbollah command centers in the Bekaa Valley while Hezbollah terrorists were operating inside them. Overnight, the IDF struck 80 command centers, terrorists, launchers, and other terrorist infrastructure in the Nabatieh area and other areas of southern Lebanon, both inside and outside the security zone," the IDF Spokesperson's Office said in a statement.