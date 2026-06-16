Europe fears potential US-Russia talks without EU involvement — Politico

BRUSSELS, June 16. /TASS/. EU member states are concerned that US President Donald Trump could seek to negotiate with Russia without involving Washington's European allies, Politico reported.

According to the publication, concerns in Europe have been fueled by recent contacts between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, including a phone call on June 14 that lasted nearly an hour. Politico also noted that European officials are worried about the possibility of a new visit to Moscow by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Such developments have heightened concerns that Washington may pursue direct bilateral talks with Moscow, sidelining European partners, the publication said.

Politico added that European governments are closely monitoring US-Russia contacts amid ongoing discussions on security issues and efforts to resolve international crises.