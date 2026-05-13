MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The US and EU are pursuing two different scenarios in the Ukrainian issue - one for peace, the other for war - but Vladimir Zelensky still faces an unenviable fate, opined Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.

"The Americans and Europeans are pursuing completely different goals, which indicates the unfolding of two opposing scenarios. The American scenario is clear - remove Zelensky and conclude peace, which will give Trump the necessary points for the elections to be held this fall. That is, it is a peace scenario," he wrote in an article posted on the movement’s website.

The European scenario, the politician continued, is to strip Zelensky of all power and govern the country through European-appointed individuals. "That is, Zelensky remains, and the war continues. This is a scenario of continued war," Medvedchuk noted.

Medvedchuk pointed out that the American scenario would require the formation of a "peace party" that would remove Zelensky and enter into active negotiations with Moscow that will culminate in an agreement. However, he continued, there is no such party to be seen.

The European scenario is more likely, in his opinion. "The Europeans have no need to rush, and the bloodthirsty clown has nowhere to retreat: he has already betrayed everyone who was in power with him, and will betray everyone he is told to. Meanwhile, the war party is in power in Ukraine, and for them, a bloodthirsty clown, deprived of the levers of control, poses no threat at all," Medvedchuk noted.

"Now they’ll continue to ‘simmer’ Zelensky, blaming him for all the war’s failures. Europe desperately needs to explain where the hundreds of billions of euros spent on the war went, and the following explanation is emerging: 'We would have defeated Russia, but this corrupt Nazi ruined such a promising plan.' This means that the bloodthirsty clown will still face an unenviable fate, but a little later, when Europe has had enough of war. He has no other options," Medvedchuk concluded.