German coalition discussing Steinmeier mediating in EU-Russia dialogue — magazine

BERLIN, May 10. /TASS/. Representatives of the ruling coalition in Germany are discussing the possibility of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier acting as a mediator in possible EU-Russia negotiations, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing its own sources in the government parties.

The coalition does not trust ex-German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, whom Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously proposed as a mediator, according to the publication. At the same time, the Schroeder-Steinmeier duo "could be an interesting option," Der Spiegel wrote. The very fact that German authorities are discussing who could mediate the dialogue between the EU and Russia "shows how high the pressure is" in the situation around Ukraine and efforts to quickly end the conflict, the magazine noted.

Putin said on Saturday, answering journalists’ questions, that Schroeder is the preferred candidate for possible negotiations between the EU and Russia. Moscow has never been closed to negotiations, he added.