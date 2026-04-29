French MFA recommends that French nationals leave Mali temporarily

PARIS, April 29. /TASS/. The French Foreign Ministry recommended that French nationals temporarily leave Mali amid the destabilized situation in the country, according to the official statement published on the ministry’s website.

"It is recommended that French nationals temporarily leave Mali as soon as possible through commercial flights that are still available," the ministry noted.

According to the ministry, "the security situation remains extremely destabilized following the attacks carried out on April 25 in several locations across the country, including Bamako."

On April 25, government troops, with support from Mali’s international allies, repelled numerous attacks by units of radical groups and brought the situation back under control by midday. Mali’s Defense Minister Sadio Camara was killed as a result of an attack.