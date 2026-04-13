Hungary could become important NATO transport hub for arms to Ukraine — Russian expert

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Hungary will likely become an important NATO transport hub for arms transfers to Ukraine, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), told TASS.

Earlier, Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza opposition party, which won the Hungarian parliamentary elections, announced that he would restore his country’s full membership in the European Union and NATO.

"Sarmellek International Airport was used by the Soviet Union as a military airfield as far back as during the Warsaw Pact. Overall, the entire infrastructure available in Hungary, with the necessary modernization, can handle the full range of logistical and strike missions for NATO. <…> Hungary will now fully engage in NATO’s ongoing program to militarize its eastern flank. This will utilize both the country’s airfield capabilities and its overall logistical potential to create an additional transit hub for the Kiev regime’s arms buildup. Furthermore, additional launch vehicles will be deployed at the airfields," Stepanov said.

He believes that additional NATO intelligence centers, similar to those operating in the Baltic states and the countries of Northern Europe, will likely be located in Hungary.

Stepanov also believes that Hungary will likely become part of the overall European military-industrial cluster, hosting production facilities, including American ones.