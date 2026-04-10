Elon Musk’s father describes Putin as rational, confident leader

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is a rational leader who is confident in his decisions, Errol Musk, an international expert in high-tech investments and innovation, said in an interview with TASS.

Speaking about the leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, he described both as "very rational men."

"Especially Putin, a very rational man, obviously," Musk said. "I've listened to him talk a lot. Very rational, stable, strong in his position, settled in his position. And then Trump, with a great deal of experience of life," he added.

"I would be quite happy to see [them] talk, and they would quite quickly come to an agreement, not necessarily an agreement which would make other people happy," Musk noted.