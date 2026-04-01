EC provides 80 mln euros to Kiev in profits from frozen Russian assets — Kallas

BRUSSELS, April 1. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has transferred 80 mln euros to Ukraine from expropriated proceeds from the reinvestment of frozen Russian assets, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

"We are providing an additional 80 million euros to Ukraine drawn from the profits of Russian frozen assets," she said during a visit to Kiev.

Meanwhile Kallas admitted that she had no good news regarding the allocation of 90 mln euros in military funding to Ukraine, which is being blocked by Hungary and Slovakia.