Iran confirms reports about death of IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Tangsiri

CAIRO, March 30. /TASS/. Iranian Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the IRGC Navy (the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces), has been confirmed as diseased, the Iranian State Television and Radio Company reported on Monday.

"The martyr, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, <…> sustained severe fatal wounds," the Iranian State Television and Radio Company quoted the IRGC statement as saying.

News about the death of Tangsiri were initially circulated on March 26 by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed the information later that day.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.