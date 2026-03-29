Iran shows itself 'military adept' in conflict with US, Israel — expert

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Iran has shown itself "militarily adept" in the conflict with the US and Israel, American political scientist Garland Nixon told TASS.

"I think Iran has shown themselves to be militarily adept. I think they've shown themselves to be quite capable when it comes to being able to utilize the amount of power they have to the fullest extent. Certainly, Iran overall doesn't have the amount of power and firepower that the United States has, but they've been able to use the amount of power that they have strategically in a way that has probably given them the upper hand here," he pointed out.

"They've shown themselves to be quite good at military strategy," Nixon added.

"In addition, it seems to me that the Iranians have made a point in ensuring that there's a moral aspect here. From a public relations standpoint, they've attacked the United States and its coalition based on the Epstein papers and based on other things — the attack on the girls’ school. So I think Iran from the perspective of public relations, they’ve also been quite successful in painting an image of Iran as a more moral player in this particular conflict and the US and its coalition of partners as the immoral player here," the expert noted.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.