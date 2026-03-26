Egypt in talks with US, Iran on ending conflict — top diplomat

TUNIS, March 26. /TASS/. Cairo is holding intensive talks to end the conflict in the Middle East and is acting as a mediator between Iran and the US alongside Islamabad and Ankara, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said at a press conference in Beirut.

"We are holding intensive talks in order to end the war in Iran in order to prevent all-out chaos in the region," the Al Ahram newspaper quoted him as saying.

According to the top diplomat, Egypt, "along with Pakistan and Turkey, is conveying messages between the US and Iran."