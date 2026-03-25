Israel wants to inflict 'same destruction' in Lebanon as it did in Gaza — Spanish PM

MADRID, March 25. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to inflict on Lebanon the "same level of damage and destruction" as he did in the Gaza Strip, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez noted, speaking to the Congress of Deputies (the lower house of parliament).

He recalled the negative consequences of the US and Israeli military operation in Iran. Sanchez believes Netanyahu "seeks to inflict the same level of damage and destruction" on Lebanon as Israel had on the Gaza Strip.

Sanchez believes that "the instigators of this illegal war" have succeeded in destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

"This is a real tragedy, because the last thing the world needed was another war, let alone an illegal, absurd, brutal war that distracts us from our economic, social, and environmental goals," the prime minister went on.

"This war is a big mistake," he concluded.