Netanyahu fears US to strike deal with Iran without Israel — news outlet

WASHINGTON, March 25. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fears that the US may conclude an agreement with Iran without considering Israeli security interests, Axios reported, citing Israeli sources.

According to the news outlet, the Israeli leadership believes that a potential agreement could involve significant concessions on the part of the US. Among other things, this would substantially limit Israel’s ability to strike targets within Iran. Overall, the Israeli military and political leadership are skeptical about the prospects for a peaceful settlement because they believe Iran will not make the compromises that the US is seeking.

The day before, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on his X page that his country is ready to host talks aimed at resolving the conflict between the US and Iran. The N12 TV channel previously reported that, according to an Israeli official, a meeting between US and Iranian representatives could take place later this week in Islamabad. Earlier, The New York Times stated, citing sources, that the US had sent the Iranian authorities a 15-point plan to end the Middle East conflict. According to the newspaper, the plan addresses issues related to the Iranian missile and nuclear programs. In addition, the document addresses the issue of freedom of navigation.

On March 23, US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social page that the US and Iran had held constructive talks regarding the cessation of hostilities in the Middle East over the past two days. He also said that he had ordered the Pentagon to postpone strikes on the Iranian energy infrastructure for five days. In turn, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told the IRNA news agency that Tehran had not held any talks with Washington but had outlined its position to mediators.