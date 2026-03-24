Joint staff exercise for technical support command officers underway in Belarus

MINSK, March 24. /TASS/. Joint staff exercises for technical support command officers are taking place in Belarus from March 24-26, the Belarusian Defense Ministry's press service reported.

"From March 24-26, a joint staff exercise is being conducted under the direction of Major General Andrey Fedin, Deputy Minister of Defense for Armament and Chief of Armament of the Belarusian Armed Forces. Their goal is to enhance the readiness of technical support command officers to perform crisis response tasks during periods of escalated military threat," the statement reads.

The exercise involves the Armament Headquarters and Technical Support Directorates of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, the Armament Command of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces, the Northwestern Operational Command, the Army’s Special Operations Forces, as well as several missile and artillery arsenals and bases, specialists from the Armed Forces Research Institute, and the Military-Technical Faculty of Belarusian National Technical University (BNTU).

The exercise is intended to enhance the readiness of functional groups of command control centers for high-quality planning of technical support and to strengthen the practical skills of units’ military command officers in making operational decisions.