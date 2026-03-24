Iranian drones disrupt work of Amazon data centers in Bahrain — company

LONDON, March 24. /TASS/. The functioning of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud data centers in Bahrain has been disrupted amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, a company spokesman said.

Reuters quoted him as saying that the disruption to AWS operations is due to "drone activity" in the region. The company noted that it is temporarily redirecting customers to other AWS regions. Amazon did not provide any information on the scale of the damage or the timeframe for resuming operations.

On March 2, two AWS cloud data center clusters in the UAE were left without power following Iranian drone strikes. AWS also reported limited power issues in one of the clusters in Bahrain.