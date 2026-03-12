Israel closely coordinating its actions with US in operation against Iran — ambassador

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Israel is closely coordinating its actions with the United States in the military operation against Iran, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Oded Joseph said on the Vesti TV program.

"We are closely interacting with the US, coordinating our actions. This particular military operation, which began on February 28, is taking place under conditions of full coordination of actions between Israel and the US," the Israeli diplomat noted.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.