Qatar says it repelled missile attack on its territory

DOHA, March 9. /TASS/. The armed forces of Qatar have successfully intercepted missiles fired towards the emirate’s territory, the Qatari defense ministry said.

"The Ministry of Defense announces that the armed forces intercepted a missile attack, targeting the State of Qatar," the ministry said in a statement.

Later, it announced that 17 Iranian ballistic missiles and six drones had been successfully intercepted. No casualties were reported.

Earlier, a TASS correspondent reported that a series of explosions was seen in the skies above Doha, most likely indicating air defenses in action. Prior to that, the interior ministry sent alerts to mobile phones in the country, advising citizens to stay indoors.

Qatar, which briefly reopened its airspace on Monday, once again closed it until 3:59 a.m. GMT Tuesday.