CAR ready to discuss all aspects of energy including nuclear with Russia — president

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The Central African Republic (CAR) is open to Russia’s proposals on energy, including nuclear, the country’s president Faustin-Archange Touadera, who has paid a working visit to Moscow, said in an interview with TASS.

The Central African Republic faces difficulties in the area of energy production, he said. The country "has potential in this area that needs to be exploited, in particular in the field of hydropower," the president said, adding that the republic also has favorable conditions in terms of solar energy, which makes it possible to develop photovoltaic energy.

"The Russian Federation has all necessary technologies, as well as specialists in this field. Of course, there are other technologies that you mentioned. We can’t stay closed off to proposals. We’re open to discussing all of these possibilities because our security and energy challenges are quite serious. The development of our country really depends on it," he said when asked about the prospects of cooperation in nuclear energy.