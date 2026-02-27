China welcomes continued negotiations on Ukrainian conflict — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, February 27. /TASS/. Beijing has expressed its support for the continued and constructive negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a news briefing.

"Although differences remain among the parties, negotiations are ongoing, and discussions are centered on the most critical issues. China welcomes this progress," she stated. "Achieving peace agreements is a complex process that cannot be accomplished overnight, but the parties' commitment to dialogue and a peaceful resolution offers hope."

Earlier, negotiations involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. Russia’s chief delegate, Vladimir Medinsky, described the talks as challenging yet businesslike, noting that a new meeting regarding the Ukrainian settlement is expected to be scheduled soon.